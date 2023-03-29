Did You Know This Easter Tradition Is Illegal In Parts Of Texas?

Easter is fast approaching — so this is your annual reminder that a popular Easter tradition is actually illegal in parts of Texas.

Buying baby animals as "holiday novelties" is against the law in San Antonio, NEWS4SA reports, citing the city's Animal Care Services. To be more specific, "it is illegal for any person to sell or offer for sale, barter, lease, rent or give away baby chicks or ducklings or rabbits less than 8 weeks old as pets or novelties."

Furthermore, the dyeing or staining of baby chicks, ducklings and rabbits is also illegal. It even counts as a crime if you're in possession of these artificially colored creatures.

There's more: Selling animals on the side of the street or at a flea market is also illegal — and that's not limited to Easter. It applies year-round.

There is one exception, though. The "Easter animal" law applies to "properly licensed hatcheries or other businesses raising the animals for commercial purposes."

If caught violating any of these laws, you could face a fine or a mandatory court appearance.

Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 9, 2023.