Florida Man Caught Hiding In Insulation After Breaking Into Home

Florida deputies said an alleged burger got "stuck in an itchy situation" after breaking into a home over the weekend.

Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to a residential burglary happening on Fourth Way in North Fort Myers on Sunday (March 26), according to the sheriff's office. When deputies arrived, they were told an unknown man broke into the home and never left.

Officials said deputies entered the home and heard someone walking in the attic above. Cops then found a five-gallon bucket and insulation debris under the attic access, LCSO wrote. Deputies demanded the suspect come down multiple times before using non-lethal gas in an attempt to force him out.

After the suspect refused to come down, deputies and a K-9 unit went into the attic and found him buried in insulation with his face against the air duct system to breathe, authorities said. Deputies also searched the home and reportedly found a broken window, appliances in use, and tools scattered throughout the house. It's unclear what he was trying to do before the cops showed up.

The suspected burglar, identified as 44-year-old Bruce Davis, was booked into jail for burglary and resisting an officer. LCSO noted he had a "lengthy criminal history," including theft and several drug charges.