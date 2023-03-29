Who doesn't love a good, juicy, classic hamburger? Sometimes it's OK to say no to all the extras and go back to basics. LoveFood is helping us do that with this list of the best classic hamburger in every state.

"The origins of the humble hamburger might be hotly contested, but there's no denying few things are as American as this classic meal, served everywhere from restaurants to street food stalls and hole-in-the-wall joints," the food site said about its list. "Whether plain on white bread or with melted cheese in a pillowy bun, the classic burger is simply unbeatable, even when creative and inventive options abound."

In Kentucky, the best classic hamburger is The Purist at Bard's Burgers & Chili in Covington. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

For a classic, juicy hamburger, look no further than Covington's Bard's Burgers & Chili. Barely more than a hole-in-the-wall, it dishes out perfectly cooked, Ohio-raised Wagyu beef patties that customers love. Not interested in all the bells and whistles? Order The Purist with nothing more than a plain hamburger. You can add toppings like bacon, mushrooms, or caramelized onions.

Check out the full report.