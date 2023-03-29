Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Services Out Of Phoenix For Less Than $50
By Dani Medina
March 29, 2023
If you're looking to get away from Phoenix this summer, Frontier Airlines has answered your prayers!
The low-cost airline is launching two new seasonal nonstop flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to two popular destinations: Tampa and Houston, ABC 15 reports. Flights from Phoenix to Tampa will start May 11 and will fly out daily, while flights to Houston are offered three times a week starting June 18.
Introductory fare starts at $49, but there are limitations.