Massachusetts Town Named Smallest Town In The Entire State

A Dukes County town is being credited as the smallest in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every U.S. state, which included Gosnold as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Like Maine, Massachussetts’ towns are called 'minor civil divisions,' the smallest of which is Gosnold, with 75 year-round residents," Reader's Digest wrote. "Gosnold actually consists of the Elizabeth Islands, which extend from southwestern Cape Cod, just north of Martha’s Vineyard. Several of the islands are privately owned by the Forbes family. Cuttyhunk Island is a popular spot for summer vacationing, but most people are only there for the season."

Gosnold is reported to have a population of 38, as well as a total area of 1402 square miles, 127.0 square miles of water (90%) and 13.2 square miles of land, with an estimated 2.9 people per square mile, according to the United States Census Bureau.

