Massachusetts Town Named Smallest Town In The Entire State

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A Dukes County town is being credited as the smallest in Massachusetts.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest towns in every U.S. state, which included Gosnold as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Like Maine, Massachussetts’ towns are called 'minor civil divisions,' the smallest of which is Gosnold, with 75 year-round residents," Reader's Digest wrote. "Gosnold actually consists of the Elizabeth Islands, which extend from southwestern Cape Cod, just north of Martha’s Vineyard. Several of the islands are privately owned by the Forbes family. Cuttyhunk Island is a popular spot for summer vacationing, but most people are only there for the season."

Gosnold is reported to have a population of 38, as well as a total area of 1402 square miles, 127.0 square miles of water (90%) and 13.2 square miles of land, with an estimated 2.9 people per square mile, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Here is Reader's Digest's full list of the smallest towns in the U.S.:

  1. McMullen, Alabama
  2. Bettles, Alaska
  3. Winkelman, Arizona
  4. Gilbert, Arkansas
  5. Vernon, California
  6. Carbonate, Colorado
  7. Fenwick, Connecticut
  8. Hartly, Delaware
  9. Marineland, Florida
  10. Edge Hill, Georgia
  11. Manele, Hawaii
  12. Warm River, Idaho
  13. Kaskaskia, Illinois
  14. River Forest, Indiana
  15. Le Roy, Iowa
  16. Waldron, Kansas
  17. South Park View, Kentucky
  18. Mound, Louisiana
  19. Frye Island, Maine
  20. Port Tobacco, Maryland
  21. Gosnold, Massachusetts
  22. Turner, Michigan
  23. Funkley, Minnesota
  24. Sataria, Mississippi
  25. Cave, Missouri
  26. Ismay, Montana
  27. Monowi, Nebraska
  28. Caliente, Nevada
  29. Hart's Location, New Hampshire
  30. Tavistock, New Jersey
  31. Grenville, New Mexico
  32. Dering Harbor, New York
  33. Fontana Dam, North Carolina
  34. Ruso, North Dakota
  35. Rendville, Ohio
  36. Lotsee, Oklahoma
  37. Lonerock, Oregon
  38. Centralia, Pennsylvania
  39. New Shoreham, Rhode Island
  40. Jenkinsville, South Carolina
  41. Hillsville, South Dakota
  42. Cottage Grove, Tennessee
  43. Los Ybanez, Texas
  44. Scofield, Utah
  45. Victory, Vermont
  46. Clinchport, Virginia
  47. Krupp, Washington
  48. Thurmond, West Virginia
  49. Stockholm, Wisconsin
  50. Lost Springs, Wyoming
