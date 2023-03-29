One Illinois Destination Named Among Best Vacation Spots In The US

When is the last time you took a vacation? Summer is just around the corner and what better way to ring in the season than by planning a vacation with your closest friends and family? The best destination in all of Illinois boast amazing scenery, culture, and an endless amount of activities for every kind of explorer. Wether you're looking to sightsee, spend the day at the pier, or embark on exciting adventures, this destination is the place to be!

According to a list compiled by Via Travelers, the best place to vacation in all of Illinois is Chicago. Chicago also ranks as one of the best vacation destinations in America!

Here is what Via Travelers had to say about the best vacation destination in Illinois:

"The Windy City, located right on the shores of Lake Michigan, offers something for everyone, from museums and art galleries to sports stadiums and world-class shopping. And, of course, no visit to Chicago would be complete without sampling the City’s famous deep-dish pizza. Whether you’re visiting for a long weekend or a more extended vacation, you’ll find plenty to keep you busy in Chicago. Start your trip by exploring the City’s iconic architecture on a river cruise or an architectural walking tour. Then, head to one of the many museums or art galleries – the Art Institute of Chicago is a must-see. Sports fans will also find plenty to keep them occupied, with world-class baseball, basketball, football, and more."

For more information regarding the best places to vacation across the country visit viatravelers.com.