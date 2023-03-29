Popular California Mountain Resort Sets Historic Snowfall Record

A historic snowfall record was set at Mammoth Mountain amid recent atmospheric rivers and unusual weather patterns that have moved through the region this year. While most precipitation fell in the form of rain, many areas of high elevation across the state saw an increase in snowfall totals so extensive that previous records were shattered. According to KTLA, a whopping 695-inches of snow fell across Mammoth Mountain during the 2022-2023 season. This is the most snow that has ever fallen on the mountain. The very top of the mountain received even more snow than the main lodge, measuring a total of 870-inches at the peak.

KTLA mentioned that the 2021-2022 season saw 260-inches of snow throughout the entire year. There were more inches of snow present at the park on Wednesday alone than last year's entire snow pack totals. Despite November and December bringing a decent amount of snow to the region, the numbers didn't start climbing to historic heights until January. 400 of the 695-inches of snow fell from January to March of this year.

The only other time that the main lodge at the resort has ever recorded over 500-inches of snow was from 2016-2017 when 617.5-inches fell across the resort.