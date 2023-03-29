You've read about the most remote spot in South Carolina, but do you know which is the smallest town in the entire state? Sometimes, the biggest surprises come in the tiniest packages, and the smallest town in the Palmetto State is no exception.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in each state, using 2019 U.S. Census information on mostly incorporated towns, described as having legal municipal boundaries, a state charter and local laws and government.

So which South Carolina town is the smallest in the state?

Jenkinsville

Located in Fairfield County about half an hour north west of Columbia, this tiny town has a population of around 43 residents. Here's what the site had to say:

"In recent years, Jenkinsville took over from Smyrna as the smallest town in South Carolina, with 43 residents. The town, located in the center of the state, is a mix of backwoods lake living (it's on the Monticello Reservoir) and industry, with the nearby VC Summer Nuclear Power Station. The town has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, as a planned nuclear reactor project went belly up, resulting in lawsuits — even though many in the town didn't want the project to go forward anyway."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the smallest towns around the country.