This Destination Was Named Colorado's Best Weekend Getaway

By Zuri Anderson

March 29, 2023

Skier mid jump in Aspen Colorado
Photo: Getty Images

Everybody needs a breather once in a while. Sometimes people want to get out of the house but not spend a whole week in another location. Luckily, Americans can take a road trip or spend a couple of days in a destination within their own state.

If you're looking for a quick vacation, Reader's Digest found the best weekend getaway in every state. The website states, "Got 48 hours to enjoy a relaxing retreat? You'll maximize your time (and fun!) at these amazing resorts and destinations in every state."

Aspen was named Colorado's top destination for a weekend getaway. Here's why it was chosen:

"The hip mountain town of Aspen makes for a fun weekend getaway to explore its vibrant arts and music scene. Plus, you just might run into a movie star in town, too! For a bucket list adventure, try the one-day hike from Aspen to the charming town of Crested Butte. The Viceroy Snowmass, located just a few minutes from downtown Aspen, offers a package for those looking to do the hike that includes transport to and from the trailheads, accommodations, and a gourmet trail lunch."

If you need more travel recommendations, check out the full list on RD's website.

