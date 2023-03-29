A steak dinner is one of the most beloved meals in the United States. This tender cut of meat, when paired with the perfect sides, additions, and beverage, makes for an unforgettable eating experience. With that said, the country is home to thousands of steakhouses ready to serve you delicious dinners.

For those looking for an amazing steakhouse to try, LoveFood has you covered. Writers selected the top steakhouse in every state and Washington D.C.

The website states, "From the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare, we've selected the best place for steak in every state and Washington DC."

According to writers, Guard and Grace is Colorado's best steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Chef Troy Guard's version of what a modern steakhouse should be, Guard and Grace focuses on wood-fired dishes cooked with quality ingredients. Start with a few tapas-sized starters, like the oak-fired carrots, then move on to the stars of the show – various cuts of USDA Prime, Wagyu, and grass-fed beef served with black truffle mac 'n' cheese or foraged mushrooms."