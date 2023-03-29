A steak dinner is one of the most beloved meals in the United States. This tender cut of meat, when paired with the perfect sides, additions, and beverage, makes for an unforgettable eating experience. With that said, the country is home to thousands of steakhouses ready to serve you delicious dinners.

For those looking for an amazing steakhouse to try, LoveFood has you covered. Writers selected the top steakhouse in every state and Washington D.C.

The website states, "From the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare, we've selected the best place for steak in every state and Washington DC."

According to writers, Bern’s Steak House is Florida's best steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Eternally popular, arguably legendary, and definitely old-school, Bern’s is mentioned in many a best steakhouse write-up – an accolade that’s hard-earned and fully deserved. In a state known for its bling eateries, this much-loved restaurant remains staunchly classic, with a plentiful wine list and hearty portions of dry-aged steak."