You've read about the most remote spot in Wisconsin, but do you know which is the smallest town in the entire state? Sometimes, the biggest surprises come in the tiniest packages, and the smallest town in the Badger State is no exception.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the smallest town in each state, using 2019 U.S. Census information on mostly incorporated towns, described as having legal municipal boundaries, a state charter and local laws and government.

So which Wisconsin town is the smallest in the state?

Stockholm

Located on the western edge of the state in Pepin County along the Mississippi River, this tiny town has a population of around 64 residents. According to Travel Wisconsin, the town was founded by immigrants from Sweden who "wove their culture into the natural beauty of the area."

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"Swedish immigrants to this area named their settlement after the city in their home country, and today, the smallest incorporated town in Wisconsin still remembers its heritage. Now a revitalized artists' hub, this town of just 64 residents features quirky galleries, little shops, and eateries including the Stockholm Pie and General Store. Located on Lake Pepin on the Mississippi River ... on the border with Minnesota, Stockholm is just an hour and a half from Minneapolis."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the smallest towns around the country.