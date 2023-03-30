2 Nebraska Cities Named Among The Best Places To Live In The Midwest

When you think of the best places to live across the Midwest, which cities come to mind? Perhaps, safe areas with great healthcare, job opportunity, diversity, and an endless amount of activities for the whole family. The two Nebraska cities included in the top 25 best places to live across the Midwest provide all of these factors, and more!

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best places to live in Nebraska are Lincoln and Omaha.

Here is what Livability had to say about the best places to live in all of Nebraska:

Lincoln:

"As the state’s capital, Lincoln, NE, is a flourishing city that’s smack dab in the middle of everything. It offers unique shops, fabulous eateries and an incredible arts scene. The Burkholder Project, for example, is a collection of 36 art and design studios with loft apartments and three levels of galleries (you’ll be in awe). Plus, the city’s extensive collection of strong sectors, including business, manufacturing, health care, insurance, agriculture and transportation, make it easy for residents to find a career they’ll love, making Lincoln one of the best places to live in the Midwest."

Omaha:

"More than 20,000 businesses, including the headquarters of Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, have set up shop in the Omaha, NE metro area, which gives the city a strong economic edge. But, while Omaha is undoubtedly a convenient place to live and work (its central location provides easy access to move about the country), that’s only part of the story."

