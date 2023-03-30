3 Minnesota Cities Named Among The Best Places To Live In The Midwest

When you think of the best places to live across the Midwest, which cities come to mind? Perhaps, safe areas with great healthcare, job opportunity, diversity, and an endless amount of activities for the whole family. The three Minnesota cities included in the top 25 best places to live across the Midwest provide all of these factors, and more!

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best places to live in Minnesota are Rochester, Minneapolis, and Bloomington.

Here is what Livability had to say about a few of the best places to live in all of Minnesota:

Rochester:

"Rochester, MN, is always brewing with excitement, as the community boasts gorgeous Midwest scenery, an arts scene full of galleries, theaters and museums, must-try fine dining and food truck favorites, amazing breweries and wineries, and — its gem — the nearly 200,000-square-foot Mayo Civic Center, which hosts a calendar full of must-attend social and sporting events, conventions and concerts."

Minneapolis:

"Minneapolis, MN, ranks as one of the best places to live in the Midwest partly because of its innovative economy that touches a breadth of industries from software to renewable energy. There’s much fun to be had in this Midwestern city, too. The nearly 425,000 plus residents who call Minneapolis home get to enjoy the good life, with local microbreweries in the hip North Loop, wonderful waterways that include 22 lakes in city limits (plus the Mississippi River that cuts through downtown), as well as color-saturated, commissioned murals that complement the arts and music scene."

For more of the best places to live across the Midwest visit livability.com.