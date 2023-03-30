4 Illinois Cities Named Among The Best Places To Live In The Midwest

By Logan DeLoye

March 30, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of the best places to live across the Midwest, which cities come to mind? Perhaps, safe areas with great healthcare, job opportunity, diversity, and an endless amount of activities for the whole family. The four Illinois cities included in the top 25 best places to live across the Midwest provide all of these factors, and more!

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best places to live in Illinois are Naperville, Oak Park, Downers Grove, and Evanston.

Here is what Livability had to say about a few of the best places to live in all of Illinois:

Naperville:

"A western suburb of Chicago, Naperville, IL, is a growing oasis where big-city attractions — think a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife — meld with small-town magic. The city has a low crime rate, high community engagement (residents are always coming together to support an important cause), and volunteer opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the Midwest."

Oak Park:

"Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz (think creative galleries and studios), delectable dining options and plenty of places to grab a cold beer or refreshing cocktail."

For more of the best places to live across the Midwest visit livability.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.