4 Illinois Cities Named Among The Best Places To Live In The Midwest

When you think of the best places to live across the Midwest, which cities come to mind? Perhaps, safe areas with great healthcare, job opportunity, diversity, and an endless amount of activities for the whole family. The four Illinois cities included in the top 25 best places to live across the Midwest provide all of these factors, and more!

According to a list compiled by Livability, the best places to live in Illinois are Naperville, Oak Park, Downers Grove, and Evanston.

Here is what Livability had to say about a few of the best places to live in all of Illinois:

Naperville:

"A western suburb of Chicago, Naperville, IL, is a growing oasis where big-city attractions — think a diverse cuisine scene, performing arts venues, various shops, family-friendly spaces and a thriving nightlife — meld with small-town magic. The city has a low crime rate, high community engagement (residents are always coming together to support an important cause), and volunteer opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the Midwest."

Oak Park:

"Adjacent to Chicago, Oak Park, IL, offers residents an equally fun yet unique lifestyle. The city combines architecture and history with artistic pizazz (think creative galleries and studios), delectable dining options and plenty of places to grab a cold beer or refreshing cocktail."

