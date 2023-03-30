9 Best Honeymoon Resorts In California

Planning a honeymoon? Look no further than the best places to honeymoon in all of California! The Golden State boasts some of the most scenic, luxury resorts, best weather, and an endless amount of activities for a newly married couple.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best honeymoon destinations in all of California are Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn in Sonoma, Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, Auberge du Soleil, An Auberge Resort in Napa, Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa in San Diego, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay in Half Moon Bay, and last but not least Brewery Gulch Inn in Mendocino.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about a few of the locations on the list:

Post Ranch Inn:

"A top luxury hotel in California, Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur is often ranked among the world’s most romantic places to stay in the world. The adult-only property is nestled in the cliffs along the central coast and includes infinity pools that overlook the Pacific. The Pacific Suite is ideal for honeymooners."

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn:

"The seductive Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa is a destination resort that offers the ideal couples retreat. Many rooms include fireplaces where you can cozy up together with a glass of wine after a day of tasting."

For a full list of the best places to honeymoon across California visit tripstodiscover.com.