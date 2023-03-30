Arizona Parks Boast Two Of The Best Views Of 2023 Solar Eclipse

We're still several months away from the 2023 solar eclipse, but you might want to start planning your viewing location soon!

Space.com released its official rankings for the seven best places to see the annual solar eclipse, which will occur on October 14 this year. The path of the solar eclipse will be visible beginning in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PT and ending in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CT. It'll cross over national parks, national monuments and other prime viewing spots.

"With low humidity and historically good chances of clear skies in these locations, this spectacular event — the first annular, or 'ring of fire,' solar eclipse to be visible in the U.S. since 2012 — is a great excuse to travel," Space.com wrote about its list.

One of the country's best spots to see the annual solar eclipse is at the Natural Bridges National Monument. Here's why Space.com thinks so:

If you want to mix the eclipse with natural rock arches the best place to head is Natural Bridges National Monument. You could hike the 12-mile full loop trail or tour the Bridge View Drive and take your pick from the Kachina, Sipapu and Owachomo Bridges (4 minutes, 27-29 seconds throughout). There's a first-come, first-served campground next to the visitor center with 13 spots. Visitors will also experience the first International Dark Sky Park in the world, which was created in 2007. Natural Bridges National Monument has been cloudy on this day 23% of the time since 2000.

You can catch the eclipse here at 10:29 a.m. MT on October 14. Look about 31 degrees above the southeast horizon.

Another spot in Arizona to watch the solar eclipse is at Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. Here's why:

Although not technically a U.S. national park or national monument, Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park (4 minutes, 16 seconds) is one of the most scenic places in the country to visit. Expect large crowds for this event, although there are plenty of places to stay and camp in the vicinity. Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park has been cloudy on this day 21% of the time since 2000.

You can catch the eclipse here at 10:29 a.m. MT on October 14. Look about 31 degrees above the southeast horizon.

Check out the full report.