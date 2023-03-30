Looking for the perfect place to start your day? There's nothing quite like a stack of warm, fluffy pancakes to get you up in the morning.

The Daily News compiled a list of the best restaurants in every state to grab a stack of pancakes and it does not disappoint. "Pancakes are one of the most delicious foods in America, and we've tracked down the best place to find them in every state," the news outlet said about its list.

In Arizona, you can find the best pancakes at Butters Pancakes and Café in Scottsdale. Here's what the Daily News said to back up its decision:

Only the highest-quality ingredients go into the menu items at this Scottsdale breakfast destination, which has 14 different pancakes on the menu ranging from a simple short stack to Banana Cream Cakes (fresh bananas and cream, graham cracker pecan crumb, and caramel) and Wildberry Bliss Cakes (stuffed with blueberries, layered with vanilla mascarpone, topped with vanilla cream, fresh wildberries, and glaze). The folks who run this restaurant have spent decades in the industry, and it shows; you really can do no wrong here.

Check out the full report.