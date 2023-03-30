Ready to take your night out to new heights? Looking for a new spot to impress a date or catch up with friends? Look no further than the best rooftop bars in Phoenix, where you can take in the stunning cityscape while sipping on a refreshing cocktail.

From breathtaking views to curated menus, the Phoenix New Times ranked the 10 best rooftop bars in metro Phoenix:

Alibi

This rooftop bar located at the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown hotel offers sweeping views of the Valley, including Four Peaks and the Superstition Mountains. Along with a selection of creative specialty cocktails and bites inspired by different cuisines, customers can also enjoy the indoor section of the bar during windy days.

Located at: 108 East University Drive in Tempe