Discover The 10 Best Rooftop Bars You Must Visit In Phoenix
By Dani Medina
March 30, 2023
Ready to take your night out to new heights? Looking for a new spot to impress a date or catch up with friends? Look no further than the best rooftop bars in Phoenix, where you can take in the stunning cityscape while sipping on a refreshing cocktail.
From breathtaking views to curated menus, the Phoenix New Times ranked the 10 best rooftop bars in metro Phoenix:
Alibi
This rooftop bar located at the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown hotel offers sweeping views of the Valley, including Four Peaks and the Superstition Mountains. Along with a selection of creative specialty cocktails and bites inspired by different cuisines, customers can also enjoy the indoor section of the bar during windy days.
Located at: 108 East University Drive in Tempe
Don Woods' Say When
Don Woods' Say When, brought to Phoenix by the team behind Bitter & Twisted and Little Rituals, offers a menu of long and refreshing cocktails perfect for sipping on the rooftop at sunset. The bar's carbonation machine infuses drinks with tiny bubbles, resulting in fizzy refreshments that pair well with savory snacks, and guests can also enjoy a tropical drink by the pool at Lylo on the same property.
Located at: 400 West Camelback Road
Eden
Eden, located on the third floor of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar, offers an oasis away from downtown's buzz and focuses on Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors. With cocktails like the Desert Sunset made with AZ Distilling Co. Commerce Gin and a food menu featuring dishes like lamb meatballs in tomatillo harissa sauce, the focus is on the delicious bites and sips rather than the rooftop view.
Located at: 2 East Jefferson Street
Floor 13
Floor 13, located at the historic Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown, offers a rooftop viewing deck and cocktail bar where customers can sip and enjoy the downtown Phoenix skyline while snacking on small bites like bruschetta and chicken wings. With a patio of tables and lounge areas, guests can soak in the sun and feel the wind while sipping on strong cocktails.
Located at: 15 East Monroe Street
From the Rooftop
From the Rooftop, located at the top of the Cambria Hotel on Portland Street in downtown Phoenix's Roosevelt Row Arts District, offers a spacious rooftop with a bird's-eye view of the district, Margaret T. Hance Park, and the mountains in the distance. Guests can enjoy fruity cocktails and share snacks like cauliflower wings and bacon-wrapped asparagus while admiring the sunset reflected in the central pool.
Located at: 222 East Portland Street
Outrider Rooftop Lounge
Outrider, located on top of Canopy By Hilton Old Town Scottsdale, offers a trendy space for visitors to relax and enjoy tropical drinks while taking in the views of Camelback Mountain and Papago Park. The L-shaped lounge includes a covered patio space and sun-drenched deck perfect for lounging and soaking up some rays, and visitors can try cocktails like the Life Preserver and Duke's Pearl.
Located at: 7142 East First Street in Scottsdale
Pedal Haus Brewery
Pedal Haus' second-story rooftop patio in downtown Phoenix offers a fun backyard vibe and views of the buzzing Roosevelt Row. The gastropub serves award-winning beers and classic pub fare like the sharable Brewer's Board and Buttermilk Fried Chicken, making it a great spot for sunset drinks or weekend brunch.
Located at: 214 East Roosevelt Street, #4
The Perch Brewery
The Perch in Chandler, Arizona is a unique rooftop bar that also serves as a sanctuary for rescued tropical birds, such as parrots and macaws. Customers can sip on craft beer and enjoy classic pub food while watching the chatty birds flutter around in their aviary, and catch live music in the evening.
Located at: 232 South Wall Street in Chandler
Skysill Rooftop Lounge
Skysill, located on the 18th floor of The Westin Tempe, offers almost 360-degree views of everything from the Superstition Mountains to Camelback, making it the highest rooftop bar in metro Phoenix. Sip on a refreshing Tempe Mule or seasonal sangria while noshing on duck carnitas nachos, a pepper-topped burger, or Ahi poke as you take in the sights and sounds of the skies.
Located at: 11 East Seventh Street in Tempe
Upstairs at Flint
Upstairs at Flint is a rooftop lounge located in the Esplanade that offers stunning views of Camelback Mountain and Biltmore Fashion Park. The open-air lounge serves a variety of cocktails and delicious shareable dishes like Spicy Short Rib Hummus and Spicy Lamb Meatballs, and transforms into an upbeat dance party as the night goes on.
Located at: 2425 East Camelback Road