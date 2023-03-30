National parks are among the most popular destinations in the country, from Yellowstone and Yosemite to Grand Canyon. That also means they often overshadow state parks, which offer as many learning experiences, beautiful landscapes, and plenty of outdoor activities. Some tourism experts say state parks offer more amenities than national parks. Depending on which state you're in, you can even visit state parks for free.

If you're looking for an amazing state park to visit, look no further than Reader's Digest. The website found the most popular and beloved state park in every state.

According to writers, Washington state's top pick is Cape Disappointment State Park! Here's why the ironically-named park was chosen:

"Don’t let the name fool you—you’ll be anything but disappointed with a visit to this stunning best state park. While you can simply relax on one of the beaches, we recommend hiking the rocky Pacific coastline, where you may catch a glimpse of gray whales breaching in the ocean, or climb to the top of the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse."