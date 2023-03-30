Looking for the perfect place to start your day? There's nothing quite like a stack of warm, fluffy pancakes to get you up in the morning.

The Daily News compiled a list of the best restaurants in every state to grab a stack of pancakes and it does not disappoint. "Pancakes are one of the most delicious foods in America, and we've tracked down the best place to find them in every state," the news outlet said about its list.

In Kentucky, you can find the best pancakes at Josie's in Lexington. Here's what the Daily News said to back up its decision:

This Lexington breakfast mainstay, named after owners Bobby and Jennifer Murray’s daughter, is a great spot for omelettes, Benedicts, biscuits and gravy, and a daily quiche. The pancakes are a major draw, though, and rightfully so: They’re light, fluffy, and high-rise, topped with whipped butter, whipped cream, and syrup, and filled with your choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or Georgia pecans.

