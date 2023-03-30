Mike Vrabel Addresses Ryan Tannehill's Role With Titans

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel appeared to have given his public support of quarterback Ryan Tannehill amid speculation regarding his future with the team.

"Of course. Of course, we do," Vrabel responded when asked if the team expected Tannehill to start in 2023 via TennesseeTitans.com. "We are in March, and we are continuing to build a football team, the best football team we can. And Ryan is getting healthy. He has been putting the work in. It is good to see him around the building."

Vrabel did, however, acknowledge that plans could change before the beginning of the regular season, referencing former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown being traded during the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft amid a contract dispute.

"But to make predictions – I think I have been through this last year (with A.J. Brown) – I am not going to commit to anybody being on our roster in September," Vrabel added. "I've seen it change too quickly. Of course, we want Ryan as our quarterback, and everybody else that has helped us win. That is what we want."

Tannehill, 35, has one year remaining on his four-year, $118 million deal signed in 2020 and missed the Titans' final five games due to an ankle injury. Tennessee currently has an estimated $4.4 million in cap space, according to Roster Management, which could improve based on restructured contracts or veteran cuts this offseason.

Tannehill's current contract brings a $36.6 million cap him and cutting him would free up $18 million in cap space. The former Texas A&M standout went 6-6 as a starter and threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions on 212 of 325 passing, while also recording 98 yards and two touchdowns on 34 attempts in 2022.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis struggled in three starts, posting a 1-2 record and throwing for just 276 yards and three touchdowns on 31 of 61 passing. Former University of Tennessee star Joshua Dobbs took over i the Titans' final two games and showed promise, despite losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.