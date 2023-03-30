Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ Ribs In The Entire State

When deciding where to eat on a night out of the house, people often have a favorite restaurant in mind. Is there one restaurant that serves a food that you never get tired of? One that is always on top of your list of suggestions for the perfect dinner with friends and family? If you enjoy excellent bbq ribs paired with complimentary sides, there is one restaurant that you'll want to add to your list of options.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq ribs in all of Minnesota can be found at StormKing Brew Pub located in Minneapolis. LoveFood mentioned that these ribs can be ordered as a half portion, a sandwich, or with two sides!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq ribs in the entire state:

"StormKing Brew Pub is an especially good spot for Texas-style barbecue in Minnesota. The St. Louis ribs are very meaty and smoky with absolutely no fat, according to customers. You can order them as a half rack or a whole rack, with two sides, or as a sandwich. Whatever you decide, it's imperative you accompany it with one of the beers brewed on site."

For more information regarding the best bbq ribs across the country visit lovefood.com.