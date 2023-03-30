Nashville Officers Praised As 'Role Models' For Response To School Shooting

Allen, who helped establish the department's active shooter training program, said the officers who immediately rushed into action with "no concern for their lives at all" is exactly how they were trained to handle a tragic situation like what occurred at The Covenant School. Even their communication, both verbally and via body language seen through body camera footage, was called "outstanding" and something to be proud of.

"You know when they were doing a 'squeeze up,' which means I grabbed your arm and squeeze you so you know to go, or whether they're verbally saying 'alright man, you're up, go go go,'" he said. "Here in the video, he says 'I need two,' it means I need [two] more people on my hip. So we go around this corner, we can fix this threat efficiently."

Allen added, "I hope all the people that saw how these officers responded, go, hey, how do we do that? How can you make us do that?"

Three children and three adult staff members were killed on Monday when a shooter went on a rampage inside The Covenant School. The six victims include Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kenney and Hallie Scruggs, all 9 years old, as well as 61-year-old custodian Michael Hill, 61-year-old substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, and 60-year-old head of school Katherine Koonce.