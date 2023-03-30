Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ Ribs In The Entire State

When deciding where to eat on a night out of the house, people often have a favorite restaurant in mind. Is there one restaurant that serves a food that you never get tired of? One that is always on top of your list of suggestions for the perfect dinner with friends and family? If you enjoy excellent bbq ribs paired with complimentary sides, there is one restaurant that you'll want to add to your list of options.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best bbq ribs in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Mike’s BBQ located in Philadelphia. LoveFood mentioned that these delicious ribs are prepared extremely tender and served with a side of complementary smoked pickles!

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best bbq ribs in the entire state:

"The spare rib racks from Mike’s BBQ are branded the best in the tri-state area by fans. The delicious finger food is first rubbed, then smoked until the meat cuts like a warm knife through butter. Saucewise, check out Sweet Heat and Mike’s BBQ, and don’t disregard the complementary smoked pickles.

For more information regarding the best bbq ribs across the country visit lovefood.com.