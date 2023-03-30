Tory Lanez Wants To Appeal Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Baez believes the prosecution made several errors throughout the trial from threatening to present his rap lyrics in court to admitting an Instagram comment from one of Megan's producers as evidence. He criticized their claim that police had matched bullets from Lanez's gun to the bullet fragments found in Meg's foot. He also said Megan's statements to cops, in which she said Tory told her "Please don't say anything because I'm on probation" right after the shooting, should not have been submitted.



Tory Lanez was convicted on all counts back in December. The charges include felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He was supposed to be sentenced in January, but after he recruited David Kenner to join his legal team, his sentencing hearing got pushed back. Lanes currently faces up to 22 years in prison and possible deportation