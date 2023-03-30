Truck Malfunction Dumps Massive Amounts Of Corn On Atlanta-Area Roadway

Where's Corn Kid when you need him? An Atlanta-area roadway was flooded with massive amounts of corn after the truck carrying the vegetable suddenly dropped the kernels on the road overnight, per WSB-TV.

According to a post on the Fairburn Police Department's Facebook page, a truck was carrying a load of corn along Fayetteville Road near Goodson Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (March 20) when it experienced a malfunction that dumped the kernels into the roadway.

The department shared some photos of the mess and couldn't pass up the opportunity to crack a corny joke at the unexpected debris.

"What do you get when a truck runs over a corn cob? Creamed corn," the department wrote, advising caution for drivers traveling by with another hilarious jab. "Use caution if you're traveling in the area until we can get some salt & butter on it and clear it up."