Truck Malfunction Dumps Massive Amounts Of Corn On Atlanta-Area Roadway
By Sarah Tate
March 30, 2023
Where's Corn Kid when you need him? An Atlanta-area roadway was flooded with massive amounts of corn after the truck carrying the vegetable suddenly dropped the kernels on the road overnight, per WSB-TV.
According to a post on the Fairburn Police Department's Facebook page, a truck was carrying a load of corn along Fayetteville Road near Goodson Road around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (March 20) when it experienced a malfunction that dumped the kernels into the roadway.
The department shared some photos of the mess and couldn't pass up the opportunity to crack a corny joke at the unexpected debris.
"What do you get when a truck runs over a corn cob? Creamed corn," the department wrote, advising caution for drivers traveling by with another hilarious jab. "Use caution if you're traveling in the area until we can get some salt & butter on it and clear it up."
What do you get when a truck runs over a corn cob? Creamed corn. A truck carrying a load of corn had a malfunction,...Posted by Fairburn Police Department on Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Of course, because this is the internet, people tossed in their own jokes at the situation and even said "whoever runs this page now should get a raise asap." One commenter wrote that "the deer will be happy" while another quipped, "Too bad it's not summer time. It would be fun to watch all of that pop."
Crews from Union City Public Services and Police Department were reportedly on site early Thursday morning to clean up the mess with leaf blowers.