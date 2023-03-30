WATCH: 'Insane' Hail Pounds California City

San Francisco was pounded with hail on Wednesday, and many residents had never seen anything like it before! According to SF Gate, powerful storm cells moved through the region bringing rain and hail that lasted through the evening. National Weather Service forecaster Brayden Murdock told SF Gate that the storm would move North into the afternoon hours.

"You'll have some breezy moments and a lot of shifts in the winds. This low drives winds clockwise around it. You'll see a lot of southerly winds and then southeasterly. As it moves past us, winds will shift north." He also mentioned a slight possibility of thunderstorms.

"There's a possibility we could see some thunderstorms today, but as far as high impacts, it's not looking like it'll be a really strong chance. It's not fostering the best environment for thunderstorms. We're just not getting all the ingredients. There's energy there, but it looks like it's really pulling back." Residents all over the city recorded video of the large hail, and were very taken aback by its size. One resident shared a photo, stating that they had "never seen hail like this in San Francisco." Another shared a video of the hail pounding a wooden balcony and bouncing off of the trees.