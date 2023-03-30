Where You Can Find Florida's Best Cocktails

Out of the many alcoholic beverages served in America, it's hard to say no to a cocktail. These finely-mixed drinks come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, flavors, and liquors. While most restaurants and bars serve classics like margaritas, mimosa, and Long Island iced teas, they also have their own fun spins and creations.

If you're interested in trying new cocktails, TastingTable found every state's most delicious take on this alcoholic beverage. The list includes "establishments that embrace the classic craft cocktail movement and new wave tiki bars to those shaking up rare agave spirits and even some dives thrown in there."

According to the website, La Cava Del Tequila serves Florida's best cocktails! Here's why it was chosen:

"It may be hard to believe, but one of the nation's best tequila bars can be found hidden inside a pyramid in a theme park. La Cava Del Tequila opened in 2009 inside Walt Disney World's Epcot and quickly changed the game of theme park beverage programs. With a menu designed by an agave expert, this dimly lit spot utilizes interesting and unique agave-based spirits, including over 100 tequilas and 40 mezcals, to create cocktail masterpieces. The menu emphasizes educating the consumer on the history, production, and culture of their spirits — and you can even take a private class to learn more. Long-time fan Neil Patrick Harris even created his own signature cocktail for the spot that includes mezcal and blackberry puree. A fair warning for you: The line is usually well out the door for this spot."