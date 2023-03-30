Where You Can Find Washington's Best Cocktails

Out of the many alcoholic beverages served in America, it's hard to say no to a cocktail. These finely-mixed drinks come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, flavors, and liquors. While most restaurants and bars serve classics like margaritas, mimosa, and Long Island iced teas, they also have their own fun spins and creations.

If you're interested in trying new cocktails, TastingTable found every state's most delicious take on this alcoholic beverage. The list includes "establishments that embrace the classic craft cocktail movement and new wave tiki bars to those shaking up rare agave spirits and even some dives thrown in there."

According to the website, Herb & Bitter Public House serves Washington state's best cocktails! Here's why it was chosen:

"Seattle is an imbiber's dream. There are plenty of spots to wet your whistle, but Herb & Bitter Public House has arguably the city's most extensive selection of liquor. This craft cocktail bar exudes vintage vibes and doles out a Spanish-influenced menu. While we will blissfully snack on their charcuterie plate all day, their cocktails are what keep the locals coming back. In addition to inventive creations like the Blood Diamond, which combines tequila, aperol, lime, blood orange, and grapefruit oils, they also feature a menu of herbal and bitter flights. If you're dipping your toe into the world of these liqueurs, you can start slowly with their Amaro flight."