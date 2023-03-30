When life gets too hectic, a vacation could be just the thing to bring a bit of relaxation. If you don't have time for a full trip, there are plenty of places nearby that would be the ideal place for a weekend getaway to recharge.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best weekend getaway in each state, from the sparkling waters along the Gulf of Mexico and a fresh seafood haven in a small Alaska town to midwestern hot springs and California vineyards.

So which spot in Wisconsin was named the best weekend getaway in the state?

Wisconsin Dells

This southern Wisconsin city is the perfect destination for an impromptu getaway or just a place to enjoy stunning nature views or get thrills at various theme parks and entertainment centers with loved ones.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"The Wisconsin Dells are a great getaway for families with young kids as it's known as the Waterpark Capital of the World with plentiful indoor water parks perfect for splashing a weekend away. Parents will appreciate its wineries, breweries, and distilleries, and there are many activities for all ages, including zip lining, golf, state parks and more."

Check out Reader's Digest's full list to see learn more about the best weekend getaways around the country.