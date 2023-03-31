Deporting Pablo Escobar's 70 'Cocaine Hippos' Will Cost $3.5 Million

By Jason Hall

March 31, 2023

Hippos declared 'invasive species' over breeding fears in Colombia
Photo: Getty Images

Colombian officials announced that their plan to deport late drug trafficker Pablo Escobar's 70 "cocaine hippos" will cost an estimated $3.5 million, CNN reports.

The hippos, which were recently declared an invasive species in the country due to their spiked population, are set to be sent to two sanctuaries as part of a deal between the local Antioquia government and various institutions involved. Sixty hippos will be transported to a sanctuary in India, while 10 will be sent to Ostok Sanctuary in Mexico, as they cannot be sent back to their native Africa due to a potential risk to the ecosystem.

The $3.5 million deal will allocate resources to build boxes and pay for air transportation necessary in moving the hippos out of Colombia in order to combat their population boom with an estimated 130 to 160 hippos present beyond the late Escobar's former Hacienda Napoles ranch in Medellín. The government had previously attempted to control the rising population by using castrations and "shots" of contraceptive darts.

Escobar initially had just one male and three female hippos present at Hacienda Napoles, which were part of his collection of exotic animals amassed during the 1980s. Most of the other animals were relocated after the drug trafficker's death in 1993, however, the hippos were too difficult to transport due to their massive size.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.