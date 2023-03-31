Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

What's better than a plate of waffles? Perhaps, a plate of waffles stacked high with butter, syrup, berries, and whipped cream? There are few better ways to rise with the sun than with a plate of waffles by your side. When you don't feel like cooking, there is one restaurant in each state that is famous for the way that they prepare waffles. Be it a unique frying technique or delicious topping, these waffles stand out amongst hundreds.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best waffles in all of Illinois can be found at Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles in (you guessed it) Chicago! These waffles attract customers far and wide for the way that they are able to be customized, and the extensive variety of toppings that are offered.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"For many restaurants, chicken and waffles is a single dish—but not at Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles. On this menu, you’ll find eight different chicken and waffle pairings, plus you can customize your waffles further with pecans, cheese or other toppings."

