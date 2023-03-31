Massachusetts Bakery Named Best Bakery In The Entire State
By Jason Hall
March 31, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
A Cambridge bakery is being credited as the best in the state of Massachusetts.
Mashed ranked the best bakeries in every U.S. state which included Sofra Bakery as the top choice for the Bay State.
"Sofra Bakery has been whipping up treats in Cambridge since 2008. Since then, owner and pastry chef Maura Kilpatrick has received numerous nominations and awards," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "The menu here is exceptional, with the exceptional croissants along with the Date Turmeric Roll, filled with dates and cinnamon, doused in cream cheese icing. And with offerings like that, it's no wonder fans have said it's the best pastry they've ever had."
Mashed's full list of the best bakeries in every state is included below:
- Alabama- JoZettie's Cupcakes
- Alaska- Great Harvest Bread Company
- Arizona- Squarz
- Arkansas- Rick's Bakery
- California- Milk Jar Cookies
- Colorado- Wimberger's Old World Bakery & Delicatessen
- Connecticut- Neil's Donuts and Bake Shop
- Delaware- Bing's Bakery
- Florida- B Bistro + Bakery
- Georgia- Back in the Day Bakery
- Hawaii- Liliha Bakery
- Idaho- Janjou Patisserie
- Illinois- Lost Larson
- Indiana- Amelia's Bread
- Iowa- Jaarsma Bakery
- Kansas- Wheatfields Bakery
- Kentucky- Bluegrass Baking Company
- Louisiana- Willa Jean
- Maine- Standard Baking Co.
- Maryland- Harmony Bakery
- Massachusetts- Sofra Bakery
- Michigan- Sister Pie
- Minnesota- Sun Street Breads
- Mississippi- Sugaree's Bakery
- Missouri- Nathaniel Reid Bakery
- Montana- Black Cat Bake Shop
- Nebraska- Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada- Freed's Bakery
- New Hampshire- Elephantine Bakery
- New Jersey- Balthazar Bakery
- New Mexico- Golden Crown Panaderia
- New York- Levain Bakery
- North Carolina- La Farm Bakery
- North Dakota- Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
- Ohio- Boosalis Baking & Café
- Oklahoma- Pie Junkie
- Oregon- Ken's Artisan Bakery
- Pennsylvania- Essen Bakery
- Rhode Island- Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
- South Carolina- Sugar Bakeshop
- South Dakota- CH Patisserie
- Tennessee- Muddy's Bake Shop
- Texas- Mi Tierra Café y Panadería
- Utah- Fillings & Emulsions
- Vermont- Sticky Fingers
- Virginia- Blackbird Bakery
- Washington- Le Panier
- West Virginia- Sokolata
- Wisconsin- Batch Bakehouse
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery