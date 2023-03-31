Massachusetts Bakery Named Best Bakery In The Entire State

A Cambridge bakery is being credited as the best in the state of Massachusetts.

Mashed ranked the best bakeries in every U.S. state which included Sofra Bakery as the top choice for the Bay State.

"Sofra Bakery has been whipping up treats in Cambridge since 2008. Since then, owner and pastry chef Maura Kilpatrick has received numerous nominations and awards," Mashed's Molly Allen wrote. "The menu here is exceptional, with the exceptional croissants along with the Date Turmeric Roll, filled with dates and cinnamon, doused in cream cheese icing. And with offerings like that, it's no wonder fans have said it's the best pastry they've ever had."

Mashed's full list of the best bakeries in every state is included below: