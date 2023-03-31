Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Waffles In The Entire State

What's better than a plate of waffles? Perhaps, a plate of waffles stacked high with butter, syrup, berries, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce? There are few better ways to rise with the sun than with a plate of waffles by your side. When you don't feel like cooking, there is one restaurant in each state that is famous for the way that they prepare waffles. Be it a unique frying technique or delicious topping, these waffles stand out amongst hundreds.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best waffles in all of Nebraska can be found at Harold’s Koffee House in Omaha. Taste of Home recommended ordering The Waffle Special.

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best waffles in the entire state:

"Some things never change, like the comfort of an old-school diner and the appeal of both salty and sweet bites for breakfast. Enjoy both at Harold’s Koffee House in Omaha, a family-run restaurant for over 60 years. The Waffle Special, which comes with an egg and choice of meat, never goes out of style."

For a continued list of the best waffles across the country visit tasteofhome.com.