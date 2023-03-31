Ohio City Named Among The Best Places To Live In The Midwest

A popular Ohio city was named among the best places to live in the Midwest, joining the ranks of other top destinations like Ann Arbor, Minneapolis, Omaha and Grand Rapids.

Livability recently released its list of the 100 best places to live in America, examining more than 2,000 cities based on over 50 points of data. The site broke down the list even further to determine the 25 best places to live in the Midwest, and one city in Ohio made the cut.

According to the list, Cincinnati is among the top spots to live anywhere in the Midwest. Called a "city with heart" and a "crown jewel," Cincy earned praise for its unique neighborhoods, top-notch health care facilities and fun attractions.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A Midwest gem, Cincinnati, OH, is a place where residential business and entertainment combine to create quite an appealing lifestyle. Here, residents are met with an amazing performing arts scene (think the Ballet, Opera and Symphony Orchestra), a plethora of dining and drink venues, public art, sporting events (football, baseball, soccer), great shopping, a calendar full of evens and festivals — the list goes on and on. In fact, its extensive collection of amenities (which is ever-growing) is one reason Cincinnati is considered one of the best places to live in the Midwest."

