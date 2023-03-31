OnlyFans Model Gives Birth To Late Oregon Football Player's Child

OnlyFans model Kelly Kay gave birth to her son shared with late Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Ware on Thursday (March 30).

"Spider Webb 🕷️🕸️ 3/30/23," Kay wrote on an Instagram post that included photos of herself holding the baby, footprints and Webb's Oregon jersey hanging.

Kay announced she was pregnant with Webb's child in August, one month after the tight end died in a cliff-diving accident.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊 all you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you’ll be the best one from up above," Kay wrote in an Instagram post. "Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going. I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_."