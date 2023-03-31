Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Fried Chicken In The Entire State

What is your favorite way to eat fried chicken? Some people pair it with a side of mac and cheese and collard greens for dinner, while others prefer to eat it with their breakfast! Some choose an endless variety of toppings, while others enjoy eating them plain. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your fried chicken, there is one restaurant in Pennsylvania that serves this dish best!

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best fried chicken in all of Pennsylvania can be found at Federal Doughnuts in Philadelphia. Just when you thought fried chicken paired best with waffles, Federal Doughnuts had to rewire the system and start a new, very underrated trend! At this one-stop-doughnut-shop, the chicken is paired with a doughnut!

Here is what Taste of Home had to say about the restaurant that serves the best fried chicken in Pennsylvania:

"Fried chicken has a new best friend: the doughnut. (Sorry, waffles!) Snag the sweet and savory duo at this Philly shop where you’ll walk away with a succulent twice-fried breast, thigh and drumstick with a homemade honey cake doughnut on the side."

For more information regarding the best places to order fried chicken across the country visit tasteofhome.com.