Powerful Spring Storms To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties

By Logan DeLoye

March 31, 2023

Storm approaching over the skyline of Chicago
Photo: Moment RF

A powerful round of storms is predicted to hit Illinois today with the first round continuing until 6:00 p.m. and the second moving into the region this evening. According to The National Weather Service, the second round of storms will strike the city from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

"The first round of severe thunderstorms will be arriving in northeastern Illinois around 2 PM, then race across the area through 6 PM. All severe weather threats are possible with these storms including damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes. The fast storm speeds will limit the amount of time to take action so be ready to move to your safe place!"

Both rounds will produce hail large enough to dent siding and damage cars, and winds strong enough to down power-lines and trees. "Several" tornadoes will also be possible as the weather patterns move through the Northern portion of the state. Chicago, Byron, Woodstock, Rockford, Freeport, and Waukegan counties will experience mild storms, while Dixon, Peoria, Bloomington, Ottawa, Princeton, Kankakee, Watseka, Joilet, and Aurora will experience the brunt of the severe weather. The National Weather Service urged all Illinoisans to continue to watch the weather, and to make sure that they have a safety plan prepared in case of tornadoes.

