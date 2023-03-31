Retro-Themed Restaurant Named Colorado's Top Diner

Diners are as American as pie. These joints were iconic mainstays decades ago, and they're still popular today. Where else can you go to get food late at night, or you can just chow down on delicious food without worry?

With plenty of diners doting the map, Reader's Digest found the best one in every state. The website states, "From 24-hour breakfast to cozy retro booths, the best sandwiches to your favorite foods, a good diner isn’t just an integral part of your community, it’s the place where life happens... With that in mind, we’ve thoroughly investigated customer ratings, TripAdvisor scores, and local gossip to find the absolute best diner in every state."

According to writers, Colorado's top diner is Moonlight Diner! Here's why it was chosen:

"The shiny chrome exterior of this boxcar-turned-diner is the first sign you’ve come to the best diner for greasy comfort food. While the burgers always get rave reviews, you have to order the location-appropriate Denver omelet stuffed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, diced ham, and cheese."