Retro-Themed Restaurant Named Colorado's Top Diner

By Zuri Anderson

March 31, 2023

Various indulgent cheeseburgers in diner
Photo: Getty Images

Diners are as American as pie. These joints were iconic mainstays decades ago, and they're still popular today. Where else can you go to get food late at night, or you can just chow down on delicious food without worry?

With plenty of diners doting the map, Reader's Digest found the best one in every state. The website states, "From 24-hour breakfast to cozy retro booths, the best sandwiches to your favorite foods, a good diner isn’t just an integral part of your community, it’s the place where life happens... With that in mind, we’ve thoroughly investigated customer ratings, TripAdvisor scores, and local gossip to find the absolute best diner in every state."

According to writers, Colorado's top diner is Moonlight Diner! Here's why it was chosen:

"The shiny chrome exterior of this boxcar-turned-diner is the first sign you’ve come to the best diner for greasy comfort food. While the burgers always get rave reviews, you have to order the location-appropriate Denver omelet stuffed with green peppers, onions, tomatoes, diced ham, and cheese."

You can find this restaurant at 6250 Tower Rd in Denver.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on RD's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.