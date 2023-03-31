The Safest City In Pennsylvania

Safety is a very important factor to consider when traveling or moving to a new city. Wether you have a family or are traveling solo, the peace of mind that comes with feeling safe should be a priority. Some places across Pennsylvania are known for being safer than others. One town in particular boasts the lowest crime rate in the entire state. Though there are many safe areas to live in Pennsylvania only one can be the safest!

According to a list compiled by PropertyClub, the safest place to live in Pennsylvania is Collegeville.

Here is what PropertyClub had to say about the safest city in all of Pennsylvania:

"The safest place to live in Pennsylvania is Collegeville. Located in Montgomery County, Collegeville has a population of 5,043. The crime rate in Collegeville is 371 crimes per 100,000 people, which is 84% lower than the national average. Residents have a 1 in 270 chance of becoming the victim of a crime. Collegeville offers attractions like skydiving, various shops and restaurants, horseback riding, and popular car shows. The median home price in Collegeville is $302,800, and the median rent is $1,272."

For a continued list of the safest places to live across the country visit propertyclub.com.