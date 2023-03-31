The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In March 2023

March marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring for much of the country, including Florida. That means the state's iconic reptiles are out and about looking for food and love. But during their very natural endeavors, they're either biting people or getting into weird situations.

It's not just the gators that are off the chain, though. Plenty of Floridians found themselves on the wrong side of the law for various reasons, from using pizza to slap someone to orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot from prison.

Then, there are residents who got weren't expecting to get involved in crazy shenanigans. Take one lucky lottery winner who came super close to losing his prize, or a Florida principal who resigned after she found out she sent thousands of school funds to a scammer.

And if chaos inside the state wasn't bad enough, strange phenomena have been reported out at sea, including a 5,000-mile-long stinky seaweed blob inching closer to Florida beaches. You can read more about that, and more, below.