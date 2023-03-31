The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In March 2023
By Zuri Anderson
March 31, 2023
March marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring for much of the country, including Florida. That means the state's iconic reptiles are out and about looking for food and love. But during their very natural endeavors, they're either biting people or getting into weird situations.
It's not just the gators that are off the chain, though. Plenty of Floridians found themselves on the wrong side of the law for various reasons, from using pizza to slap someone to orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot from prison.
Then, there are residents who got weren't expecting to get involved in crazy shenanigans. Take one lucky lottery winner who came super close to losing his prize, or a Florida principal who resigned after she found out she sent thousands of school funds to a scammer.
And if chaos inside the state wasn't bad enough, strange phenomena have been reported out at sea, including a 5,000-mile-long stinky seaweed blob inching closer to Florida beaches. You can read more about that, and more, below.
- Python Hunters Find Missing Florida Woman Hundreds Of Miles Away From Home
- WATCH: Massive 11-Foot Alligator Lurks In Florida Woman's Swimming Pool
- Massive Algae 'Blob' Creeping Toward Florida Can Be Seen From Space
- Florida Principal Quits After Sending $100K To Scammer Posing As Elon Musk
- WATCH: Huge Alligator Plows Through New Metal Fence At Florida Golf Club
- Florida Man Gets Soul-Crushing News After Winning $10,000 Lottery Prize
- Florida Prisoner Allegedly Tried To Hire Other Inmates To Kill Her Family
- WATCH: Florida Man Feeds Sandwich To Alligator While Sitting In Creek
- Florida Man Accused Of Slapping Woman With Slice Of Pizza
- Florida Man Bitten By Alligator Outside His Front Door
- WÅTCH: Florida Police Officers Wrangle 9-Foot-Long Alligator On Busy Road
- Florida Dad Shoots At Naked Roommate After He Got Into Bed With Daughter
- Florida Man Accused Of Stealing $430,000 Worth Of Crabs Out Of Washington
- Massive Great White Shark Pinged Off Florida Coast Ahead Of Spring Break
- Florida Cops Search For Naked Woman In Tree, Find Body In Nearby Home
- Florida Man Arrested For Dumping 30 Mattresses & Box Springs Along Street
- Florida Man Caught Hiding In Insulation After Breaking Into Home