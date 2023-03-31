This Popular City Was Named Colorado's Top Summer Vacation Destination

By Zuri Anderson

March 31, 2023

Telluride, Colorado small town Mountain Village in summer 2019 with view of San Juan Mountains and modern resort lodge apartment condo architecture
Photo: Getty Images

The summer months are not too far away, which means it's the perfect time to start planning for a vacation. Known as the time of year to hit the beach, visit theme parks, or explore the great outdoors, there are plenty of things to do during this season. And there are many chances to get that perfect tan, too.

With so many vacation spots to pick from in America, TravelPulse found the top summer vacation destination in every state. Their list ranges from "man-made lakes in the Midwest to boardwalk beach towns in Southern California, offshore islands, national parks near the Canadian border, and everything in between."

According to writers, Colorado's top summer vacation destination is Telluride! Here's why it was chosen:

"There's simply no better way to spend a sunny hot day in the Centennial State than with a lazy float down Telluride's San Miguel River on an innertube. Summer here is also the perfect time for exploring the local trails, fishing and taking in festivals. In regards to the latter, the city hosts multiple world-famous fiestas between May and September each year, dedicated to subjects such as hot air balloons, bluegrass, film and jazz."
