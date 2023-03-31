You Can Find Some Of The Best Mexican Food In Arizona At A... Gas Station?

Don't let its location fool you... You can find some of the best Mexican food in Arizona inside a gas station.

El Gordo Mexican Grill #2 in Chandler is home to some of the best gas station food in the state, according to a report from Only In Your State. If you're looking for it, you can't miss the giant hot air balloon out front of the Quick & Easy gas station convenient store on East Chandler Boulevard.

"Once inside, you'll hardly believe you're standing in a gas station. Between the sprawling menu board, the fast and friendly service, and the indoor dining tables (albeit only a couple of them), this place feels more like a full-service restaurant," Only In Your State said.

On the menu, you'll find several breakfast options, like a breakfast platter or the nine kinds of breakfast burritos available. For lunch and dinner, you can enjoy street or regular tacos, plus tortas, platters, enchiladas and more.

"A small, unusual place with amazing food! If you are searching for good, authentic-like Mexican food then look no further," one customer wrote in a review on El Gordo Mexican Grill #2's website. "Food was amazing and service was fast! Despite being inside a gas station and with limited seating, this place is one not to miss!"