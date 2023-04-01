Body Of Missing Florida 2-Year-Old Found In Alligator's Mouth

The search for a missing toddler in Florida ended in tragedy on Friday (March 31) night. The St. Petersburg Police Department said that the body of two-year-old Taylen Mosley was found in the mouth of an alligator.

"We didn't want to find him this way, but at least we can bring some closure to that family now," Police Chief Anthony Holloway said at a news conference.

Holloway said that the boy's father, Thomas Mosley, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is also accused of murdering the boy's mother, 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery.

Taylen was reported missing on Thursday after police found Jeffery's body inside her apartment. Officials said she was stabbed to death.

Authorities said that Thomas Mosley checked himself into the hospital on Friday with cuts to his hands. He remains in the hospital but has refused to speak to detectives about the case.

Officials said that Taylen's body was recovered intact, and they are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how he died.