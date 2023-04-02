Blake Shelton Shows Love For Austin With Unforgettable Performance

Blake Shelton took the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards to perform hit single, "No Body," live in Austin, Texas. The "Happy Anywhere" artist kicked-off the show, sharing his love for the city of Austin by referencing his iconic early 2000's hit "Austin."

"Well I can't see anything in here, but if this is Austin I still love you!"

Leaving it all on stage, Shelton delivered a legendary performance that set the scene for the rest of the show. Aside from releasing new music and performing at award shows, Shelton is featured as a judge on The Voice for a 12th consecutive season. This year, Shelton is competing against Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and longtime friend Kelly Clarkson for the trophy. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Shelton joked about his relationship with Clarkson stating that she actually got him fired from the show.

“Kelly finally got me fired. I wanted to announce that here, on the show. Kelly Clarkson actually got me fired. NBC stands for ‘Nothing But Clarkson.’ …She’s on every late night show, she’s got the daytime show…”

Other country stars taking the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards include Tyler Hubbard, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Kane and Katelyn Brown, Shania Twain, Carly Pearce, Gwen Stefani, and more!