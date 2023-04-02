Eagles' Darius Slay Says He Was 'This Close' To Signing With Another Team

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said he was "this close" to signing with the Baltimore Ravens before ultimately deciding to return to the defending NFC champions this offseason.

"I was almost -- this close -- a Baltimore Raven. This close," Slay said holding up two fingers close together during the latest episode of his Big Play Slay podcast. "But I wanted to be an Eagle. I stayed an Eagle because I know we were going to figure something out."

Slay, 32, was reported to have been granted permission to seek a trade at the beginning of free agency, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported at the time, before the cornerback signed a three-year, $42 million deal to rejoin the Eagles. The Ravens had interest in bringing in Slay as a replacement for Marcus Peters, who is currently a free agent.

"The Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called," Slay said. "They offered just what I wanted. I said, 'If the Eagles do that, I'm going to stay an Eagle.' It was nice now. I was almost a Raven."

Slay was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in March 2020 and served as a captain for the first time in 2022. The former Mississippi State standout recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections during Philadelphia's NFC championship season.

Slay was selected to the Pro Bowl during each of the past two seasons and was previously a first-team All-Pro and the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2017, while having also previously made the Pro Bowl from 2017-19.