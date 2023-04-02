Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce Team Up For Powerhouse Performance Of '90s Fave

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani teamed up at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for a powerhouse duet of the classic No Doubt song "Just A Girl," bringing a bit of rock to a night full of country music favorites.

Led in by the iconic riff, Stefani, wearing mini-dress decorated in red and white polka dots, with matching gloves of course, launched into the first verse of the 1995 anthem about life as a woman. Both Stefani, and Pearce, decked out in an all-black outfit, have "had it up to here" and rocked out on stage to make themselves clear to the rest of the audience, who couldn't get enough of the upbeat performance.