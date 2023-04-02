Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce Team Up For Powerhouse Performance Of '90s Fave

By Sarah Tate

April 3, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani teamed up at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for a powerhouse duet of the classic No Doubt song "Just A Girl," bringing a bit of rock to a night full of country music favorites.

Led in by the iconic riff, Stefani, wearing mini-dress decorated in red and white polka dots, with matching gloves of course, launched into the first verse of the 1995 anthem about life as a woman. Both Stefani, and Pearce, decked out in an all-black outfit, have "had it up to here" and rocked out on stage to make themselves clear to the rest of the audience, who couldn't get enough of the upbeat performance.

2023 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Earlier in the night, Pearce took the stage for a powerful performance of her heartache anthem "What He Didn't Do," a performance that proved to move the audience as they sang along with the heartbreaking lyrics about an ex who didn't treat her right.

Aside from her performances, Pearce was up for two awards throughout the night, including Female Video of the Year for her hit "What He Didn't Do." Additionally, she was nominated alongside Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes for their CMT Performance of the Year for their track "One Way Ticket" from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends.

Pearce signed on as the only female singer-songwriter on Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk tour earlier this year along with Jackson Dean. Apparently, it didn't take long for her to wish for some quality time with Shelton's wife, Stefani, apart from the testosterone-heavy lineup, joking that the pair were "gonna have girl time" on the tour.

2023 CMT Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.