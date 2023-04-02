Gwen Stefani & Carly Pearce Team Up For Powerhouse Performance Of '90s Fave
By Sarah Tate
April 3, 2023
Carly Pearce and Gwen Stefani teamed up at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for a powerhouse duet of the classic No Doubt song "Just A Girl," bringing a bit of rock to a night full of country music favorites.
Led in by the iconic riff, Stefani, wearing mini-dress decorated in red and white polka dots, with matching gloves of course, launched into the first verse of the 1995 anthem about life as a woman. Both Stefani, and Pearce, decked out in an all-black outfit, have "had it up to here" and rocked out on stage to make themselves clear to the rest of the audience, who couldn't get enough of the upbeat performance.
Earlier in the night, Pearce took the stage for a powerful performance of her heartache anthem "What He Didn't Do," a performance that proved to move the audience as they sang along with the heartbreaking lyrics about an ex who didn't treat her right.
Aside from her performances, Pearce was up for two awards throughout the night, including Female Video of the Year for her hit "What He Didn't Do." Additionally, she was nominated alongside Ashley McBryde and LeAnn Rimes for their CMT Performance of the Year for their track "One Way Ticket" from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends.
Pearce signed on as the only female singer-songwriter on Blake Shelton's Back to the Honky Tonk tour earlier this year along with Jackson Dean. Apparently, it didn't take long for her to wish for some quality time with Shelton's wife, Stefani, apart from the testosterone-heavy lineup, joking that the pair were "gonna have girl time" on the tour.