Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 2: What Awaits You?

Horoscopes for the week of April 2

Aries (March 31-April 19): The Full Moon will bring you some energy this week, Aries. You'll be bouncing off the walls like a caffeinated cheetah, but try not to accidentally knock over any coworkers in your excitement. Your impulsive tendencies might lead you to make some questionable decisions. Keep in mind that YOLO doesn't apply to everything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): The stars predict some financial luck for you this week, Taurus, but don't get too excited and blow it all on a giant inflatable swan pool float! In your love life, you can expect a rollercoaster — and yes, you can blame it on the Full Moon. To take a break from the drama, relax and recharge with some TV or arts and crafts.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your charming wit will be on full display this week, but don't let it get to your head — or your Twitter account. The stars predict you might run into somebody you used to know, how will you react? Don't let your indecisiveness lead to an awkward situation.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Cancer, you might feel crabby at the start of the week, but things will start to look up in a couple of days. You might want to listen to these emotions, though, and confront some of the hidden ones. Don't be afraid to let it out — just not too much, or your neighbors might file a complaint.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your charisma is off the charts this week, Leo. Use it wisely — listen to others and take a risk but don't let anyone rain on your parade. Speaking of confidence, don't be surprised if you leave a trail of sparks wherever you go as your passion and drive are on fire.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Virgo, blame the Full Moon for the way it'll make you feel like a fish out of water this week. Take a break from your busy schedule and practice some self-care. May we suggest finally cleaning out your closet or spending a day at the mall?

Libra (September 23-October 23): This week, Libra, you might feel like you're walking on a tight-rope. But don't worry, you have the grace and balance to pull it off thanks to your charming personality. That charming personality, however, might lead you to a new romance or new partnership of sorts. Embrace it!

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): The stars suggest you might run into an old flame this week, Scorpio. The confrontation doesn't stop there, unfortunately. If your boss says, "We need to talk," don't get too in your head. It's probably not about that assignment you've been putting off all week...

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Take advantage of the full moon this week, Sagittarius, and try new things. Whether it be eating a salad or taking a shower before noon, the world is your oyster. You may also encounter some challenges at work, so remember to breathe deeply.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Capricorn, let go of control this week. It might be tough, but try to eat that pizza without checking the nutrition facts first. We dare you! The Full Moon will also test your patience this week. Remember to take a break to center yourself, whether that be through meditation or endless scrolling on TikTok.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Your unique personality might clash with others' opinions this week, Aquarius. Embrace the chaos! Everything will be OK in the end. You might also feel a bit scattered, so double check you're wearing the same shoe on each foot before leaving the house.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): This week is a good one for creativity, Pisces. Seize the opportunity, make some art, write a poem or finally finish that crossword puzzle from last year. It's also time to let go of things that no longer serve you, like that sweater you've failed to donate to Goodwill for four years now, or your ex's phone number.