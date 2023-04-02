Music Legends Pay Tribute To Lynyrd Skynyrd With Powerful Performance
By Logan DeLoye
April 3, 2023
Billy Gibbons, Slash, Warren Haynes, Cody Johnson, Chuck Leavell, Paul Rodgers, Wynonna Judd, and LeAnn Rimes payed tribute to the deceased members of southern rock giants Lynyrd Skynyrd with an iconic performance at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. The melody of artists delivered a breathtaking performance of "Simple Man," and "Sweet Home Alabama," to close out the award show. All original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd have passed away. Founding member Gary Rossington was the last to join his fellow "free birds" in heaven on March 5th, 2023. The band's estate announced his passing in a social media post stating that he is now with his "Skynyrd brothers" in heaven.
"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."
Founding members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines lost their lives during a plane crash in 1977 on their way to a show in Louisiana during the height of their career. Drummer Bob Burns passed away in 2015 due to injuries sustained during a car crash.
Other country stars that took the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards included Tyler Hubbard, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Kane and Katelyn Brown, Carly Pearce, Gwen Stefani, and more!